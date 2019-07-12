Lupin The Third Fans Are Loving The New 3D CG Film

Lupin The Third may have originally been created in the 1960s, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. With its most recent anime, Lupin The Third: Part Five airing on Toonami, a computer generated 3D film has been announced as the 13th feature length film of the series, including both animated and live action adaptations. Fans of Lupin couldn’t be more thrilled with the Gentleman Thief’s upcoming return to the big screen and are making their opinions known online!

Slide 1

This Twitter User is letting it rain in anticipation of the latest installment of Lupin and his band of “merrymen” as they attempt a new heist, this time in computer generated 3-D!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Slide 2

Man that looks awesome! pic.twitter.com/8y6JeaBPGs — Chris Mayes (@MayesCL) July 11, 2019

This Lupin fan decided to show his excited anticipation of the upcoming film by presenting Lupin and his pals Daisuke and Goemon as they laugh it up!

Slide 3

A CG anime that looks really good? Now I’m interested 😨 — 🇨🇦 Matt (@8534Matt) July 11, 2019

Sometimes computer generated efforts can get a bad rap, but this Twitter User and Lupin fan has decided that this may be the movie that manages to buck that trend!

Slide 4

That actually looks awesome. whats up with Japan and CG lately, first Dragon Quest, then Pokemon and now Lupin. — Kalebninja (@Kebabahabaninja) July 11, 2019

This Twitter fan however not just notes that this CG anime adaptation film is looking to be fantastic, but that Dragon Quest and Pokemon managed to deliver unto their audiences worthwhile 3D movie to boot!

Slide 5

Another anime film I’m hyped for and It’s the first Lupin the Third film animated in 3D, Lupin the Third: The First! pic.twitter.com/Rg3ZswP0jG — Duwang King (@Duwang_King_X) July 11, 2019

It’s amazing to see such a long running franchise still manage to elicit such reactions from its fans.

Slide 6

LITERALLY JUST GOT OUT OF OF BED TO SCREAM ABOUT THE LUPIN III THE FIRST TRAILER OH MY GOD IT LOOKS BLOODY GORGEOUS https://t.co/7ymfOR9MAZ — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) July 11, 2019

Even the news editor of Io9 is getting in one the excitement! Stating his wild anticipation for the film, this trailer certainly had a number of Lupin The Third fans getting out of bed and screaming!

Slide 7

Well feast my eyes!! This new Lupin III: The First trailer I just watched looks absolutely mind blowing. I’m impressed that the Lupin gang and Zenigata all have their CG looks in this film! It’s going to be great!! Hope it gets dubbed too! #LupinIII #LupintheThird @TonyOliverVA pic.twitter.com/wzt8c5VH74 — Lorenzo Buti (@KyleKatarn1980) July 11, 2019

This Twitter User notes that absolutely “mind blowing” animation to be found in the trailer, updating the graphics of the long running series with modern technology.

Slide 8

Wow. Wow wow WOW W-O-W. Toho straight up nailed the look for the new Lupin the Third movie. December 6 in Japan, no release date anywhere else yet. Heist idea: STEAL THE LUPIN THE THIRD MOVIE AND BRING IT TO THE STATES https://t.co/xDMmIPZzwU — Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) July 12, 2019

Even the host of the “Star Wars Show” for Lucas Films is getting in on the Lupin love with his excitement for the upcoming adaptation.

Are you excited to see the upcoming CG 3-D animated film, Lupin The Third: The First? What’s been your favorite itiration of the Gentleman Thief so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

The most recent version of the franchise is the anime Lupin the Third Part 5 which is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”