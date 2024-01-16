Maboroshi Makes Netflix Debut at Last: Watch

2023 saw Studio MAPPA releasing quite a few projects in the anime world. The production house worked on franchises including Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, and Hell's Paradise, but these weren't the only titles from MAPPA. It might have missed many anime fans' sights, but the film, Maboroshi, hit theaters in September in 2023 and is now available to catch on Netflix if you were looking to see what the anime studio had sent to the silver screen last fall.

Maboroshi might have also flown under the radar for many anime fans as the latest film is an original work for MAPPA, not based on any prior manga or light novel. During the latest Jump Festa, the production house announced that it is working on a new anime film, though its one that many anime fans are well aware of. Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc is currently in the works for the anime studio, acting as the next chapter for the Chainsaw Devil which MAPPA helped to take the anime world by storm.

Maboroshi: Watch MAPPA's Latest

Netflix announced that subscribers can currently catch MAPPA's latest movie on its streaming service. The platform hasn't been shy about its focus on all things anime, especially when it comes to the world of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece.

Get ready to love, cry and feel alive!#maboroshi is now streaming on Netflix~ pic.twitter.com/XDSRRlqCHG — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 15, 2024

If this is your first time hearing of MAPPA's latest animated movie, here's how the animation studio describes Maboroshi, "Masamune, 14, lives in a town where time has stopped due to an explosion at a steelworks. In the hopes of going back to normal someday, I made a rule that I couldn't change anything, and I was living a depressed life. One day, guided by Mutsumi, a mysterious classmate who is curious about him, he steps into the No. 5 blast furnace of a steelworks. There was Gomi, a girl who couldn't speak and looked like a wild wolf. The encounter with the two girls was the beginning of the world's imbalance. What kind of future will the unstoppable impulse of love end up in?"

Which MAPPA project are you most looking forward to that is set to release in 2024? Will you be catching Maboroshi on Netflix this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of MAPPA.