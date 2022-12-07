Studio MAPPA Is About to Have a Truly Wild 2023

Studio MAPPA's output is almost hard to believe at this point, with the animation studio responsible for some major heavy hitters in the anime medium. With this year alone seeing the production house releasing the likes of Chainsaw Man's first season and the second part of Attack on Titan's final season, a recent rumor has fans thinking that MAPPA is preparing to take on another major project, which would place their workload for 2023 at truly legendary, unbelievable levels.

As it stands, MAPPA is confirmed to be working on the second season of the Vinland Saga, the final episodes of Attack on Titan, more episodes of Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, the new series Hell's Paradise, as well as an original film in "Alice And Therese's Illusion Factory". In recent days, rumors have begun to spread that the animation house might also be jumping on board with One-Punch Man, as the third season for the hard-hitting anime adaptation has been confirmed but no studio has been announced as of yet. The first two seasons saw Madhouse and JC Staff taking the chance to follow along with Saitama's adventures, and while MAPPA would make a great fit, we're struggling to think of how this studio can juggle all of these projects.

MAPPA's Busy 2023

MAPPA has taken the opportunity to jump into series that were started by other production houses in the past, with Wit being a major example as MAPPA's animators had taken the reins for Attack on Titan and will be doing the same with Vinland Saga early next year. MAPPA was first formed in 2011 and has worked in the past on series including Inuyashiki, Zombie Land Saga, Banana Fish, The God of High School, and many others.

Unsurprisingly, many anime fans took to the internet to share their thoughts when it came to MAPPA's potential 2023 workload, wondering how the animators will survive the countless series on the animation house's plate.

Do you think MAPPA is about to take the reins of Saitama's story? What anime would you like to see MAPPA take a crack at in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of all things MAPPA.