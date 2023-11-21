Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 Teases a Special Gift

It seems Dragon Ball Super is about to hit a big milestone. While it has been years since the series closed its hit anime, Dragon Ball is far from over in print. The story is still moving forward courtesy of Akira Toriyama's manga with Toyotarou. And after eight years, Dragon Ball Super is preparing to release chapter 100 with a big gift in tow.

Not long ago, Dragon Ball Super went live with chapter 99 this month, and it helps bring the Super Hero arc to a close. The long-awaited update put Beast Gohan to the page, and now all eyes are on what's next for the series. After all, Dragon Ball Super chapter 100 is coming, and V-Jump has confirmed it will drop with a color page.

We can expect this upcoming chapter of Dragon Ball Super to bring the Super Hero arc to a close, so fans are already eager about what's next. At this point, Toriyama has not announced what the next arc of Dragon Ball Super will entail, but we have already been given a slew of original hits. From Moro to Black Frieza, the series has taken some risks as of late. Dragon Ball's next chapter should go live just ahead of the winter holidays, so it seems like we will find out about this next arc at Jump Festa.

After all, Jump Festa is on the horizon, and Dragon Ball is slated to appear at the event. The manga has announced new arcs at the event previously, and there is no better place to preface Dragon Ball Super's future than at the event. After all, the convention is all about Shueisha, so Son Goku would fit in with the crowd perfectly.

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball Super, you can always brush up on the manga. The series can be read on the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more information on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Dragon Ball below:

"Legend has it that if all seven of the precious orbs called "Dragon Balls" are gathered together, an incredibly powerful dragon god will appear to grant one wish. Unfortunately, the orbs are scattered across the world, making them extremely difficult to collect. Enter 16-year-old Bulma, a scientific genius who has constructed a radar to detect the exact locations of the Dragon Balls. She's on a mission to find all seven orbs, but first she must convince young Son Goku to join her on her quest. With a monkey tail, superhuman strength and a magic staff for a weapon, Son Goku is ready to set out on the adventure of a lifetime..."