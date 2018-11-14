‘Made in Abyss’ Films Share New Promos

Made in Abyss will soon be returning with two compilation films re-imagining the events of the first season of the series, and with the release of the films in theaters in Japan next January.

The films began streaming two new promos for the films, Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn, and Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight, and fans can properly get ready for their release.

The first film hits theaters on January 4, with the second following up on January 18. The series quickly became popular during the run of its first season for the juxtaposition of adorable character designs against a bleak, desolate environment, and the series is showing fans a lot of love in return.

Along with the incoming compilation films, Made in Abyss is also returning for a second season of the series soon. There hasn’t been an update as to the second season’s production since it was first announced, but it would be nice if these compilation films lead to a new tease for the second season sooner.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles (who is also providing an English dub) on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind Amazon’s now-defunct Anime Strike service.

The series follows a young orphan girl named Rico who lives in a town on the edge of the Abyss, an enormous, unexplored pit and underground maze. It’s full of hidden relics and treasures humans have yet to discover, but it also carries a harsh danger. The further people travel into the abyss, the more likely they will succumb to a terrible sickness called the “Curse of the Abyss” on their return trip.

On the way down the Abyss she meets a young half-boy, half-robot named Reg who decides to go with her on her journey. Pushed on by a note left by her mother to meet her at the bottom of the abyss, Rico decides to plunge down regardless of the danger that awaits her while bearing the knowledge that she will most likely never return.