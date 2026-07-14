Major Crunchyroll Isekai Creator Breaks Silence on Season 3 Controversy: “Mostly Ignore”

The anticipated Summer 2026 anime season is finally here as the lineup brings back several fan-favorite series. No doubt it’s one of the most exciting anime seasons in a while one of the biggest anime seasons in a while. One of the most anticipated sequels of the season is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3, which premiered this month on Crunchyroll. The first season of the anime premiered in January 2021, and it remains one of the biggest and most controversial isekai series of all time. While Crunchyroll has been streaming all seasons since its debut, Netflix and Hulu are also expanding their audience by bringing the series to their library ahead of the third season’s debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, while the anime will keep covering Rudeus’ journey, the light novel, written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Sirotaka, reached its conclusion in 2022. The famous novel originally ran for eight years before returning with an epilogue series in 2023. While the franchise remains under the spotlight, it’s also facing severe backlash once again. Naturally, it reached the ears of the novel writer, Rifujin na Magonote, who shares his thoughts on the matter.

Mushoku Tensei Creator Responds to Latest Controversy

Image Courtesy of Studio Bind, Inc.

The anime keeps getting hate for all the right reasons as Season 3 sparks another wave of controversy. Following the controversy, the author replied to a fan, saying, “Thank you. But even without being told, I mostly ignore the antis’ comments anyway, and I’ll write the work I want to create for myself.”

The author continued, “I’ve been doing that all along, and that’s what I’ve been saying. I don’t have the decision-making power on whether to make season 4 or not, but if it’s decided to make it, I’ll do my utmost to help as much as I can.”

While the series is famous, it also receives criticism for the moral ambiguity of the protagonist and the uncomfortable themes explored through Rudeus’s lens. Every time the anime returns with a new season, it often sparks several discussions about the themes of the story that don’t sit well with viewers.

What Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation About?

Courtesy of Studio Bind

The story centers around a 34-year-old who was bullied and oppressed his whole life. When he finally found a chance to do something heroic, he died in a tragic accident. However, he soon finds himself awakened in another world as Rudeus Greyrat, with memories of his previous life and his loving parents to support him. He easily adapts to his new environment and also displays exceptional magical talent that stuns everyone around him. As the story continues, he strives to lead a better life than his previous one.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation continues Rudeus’ journey in Season 3, bringing more challenges than ever. The second season dove into the intense nature of his emotional baggage and trauma after Eris abandoned him, which is why it took him a lot of time to heal from all of that, both physically and mentally. However, things continue to get intense in the latest season, since all kinds of major threats are coming to wreck Rudeus’ now much happier life.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



