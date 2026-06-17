Crunchyroll Confirms Massive Summer 2026 Anime Schedule With Big Returns & Debuts

The Summer 2026 anime season is fast approaching, and Crunchyroll has revealed their massive line up of new and returning shows that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for starting this July. The final few episodes of the Spring 2026 anime schedule are starting to air, and that means we’re only a couple of weeks away from the start of a whole new wave of releases. Much like the Winter and Spring slates, it seems this Summer is also going to be packed with tons of high profile launches.
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With a few new Summer 2026 anime shows already available to watch and some kicking off their releases later this month, Crunchyroll is getting ready in style with a full reveal of their new and returning shows hitting over the next few months. You can get the full breakdown of Crunchyroll’s Summer 2026 anime schedule of releases below, but there are still a few shows likely going to be added and confirm their release dates in the coming weeks.
Crunchyroll Reveals New Summer 2026 Anime Release Schedule
Wednesday, June 24
- Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!
Thursday, June 25
- From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage
Tuesday, June 30
- The Oblivious Saint Can’t Contain Her Power
Wednesday, July 1
- Hana-Kimi Season 2 (Two episode premiere)
- The Villager of Level 999
Thursday, July 2
- Dara-san of Reiwa
- KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE
- Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! Season 2
- The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System
Friday, July 3
- Sorry About My Little Brothers
- I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand
Saturday, July 4
- Black Torch
- Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
- Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2
- The Cat and the Dragon
- Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance
- The Ogre’s Bride
- GROW UP SHOW -Sunflower Circus-
- The Duke’s Son Claims He Won’t Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration
- Rich Girl Caretaker: I’m Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School
Sunday, July 5
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3
- You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2
- Goodbye, Lara
- Anime AzurLane: Slow Ahead! Season 2
- The World’s Strongest Rearguard
Monday, July 6
- Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky
- The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for The Throne
Tuesday, July 7
- Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers
- Victoria of Many Faces
- I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
- Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games
Wednesday, July 8
- Clevatess Season 2
- Tomb Raider King
- Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Season 2
Thursday, July 9
- Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
- MEBIUS DUST
Saturday, July 11
- Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life
Sunday, July 12
- Though I am an Inept Villainess
Wednesday, August 12
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 Part 2
Coming Soon
- The Elusive Samurai Season 2
- Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her
Which New Crunchyroll Summer 2026 Anime to Watch First
This line up obviously includes some major standouts, but the biggest returns have to be for Saga of Tanya the Evil (which is releasing its first new season in nearly a decade), Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3, Clevatess Season 2 and more. New adaptations that are looking great so far include the likes of Black Torch, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, Tomb Raider King and more.
There are also a few original anime projects that are likely going to need your attention too like Goodbye, Lara, so which shows are you looking forward to this Summer? What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!
Forum Conversation: New Crunchyroll anime this Summer!Go to Forum
Crunchyroll revealed their stacked Summer 2026 anime lineup starting this July, but what are you gonna watch first? I’m most looking forward to Saga of Tanya the Evil’s big comeback and Black Torch, but there’s a bunch of other cool looking shows!