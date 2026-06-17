Crunchyroll Confirms Massive Summer 2026 Anime Schedule With Big Returns & Debuts

The Summer 2026 anime season is fast approaching, and Crunchyroll has revealed their massive line up of new and returning shows that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for starting this July. The final few episodes of the Spring 2026 anime schedule are starting to air, and that means we’re only a couple of weeks away from the start of a whole new wave of releases. Much like the Winter and Spring slates, it seems this Summer is also going to be packed with tons of high profile launches.

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With a few new Summer 2026 anime shows already available to watch and some kicking off their releases later this month, Crunchyroll is getting ready in style with a full reveal of their new and returning shows hitting over the next few months. You can get the full breakdown of Crunchyroll’s Summer 2026 anime schedule of releases below, but there are still a few shows likely going to be added and confirm their release dates in the coming weeks.

Crunchyroll Reveals New Summer 2026 Anime Release Schedule

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Wednesday, June 24

Heroine? Saint? No, I’m an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!

Thursday, June 25

From Overshadowed to Overpowered: Second Reincarnation of a Talentless Sage

Tuesday, June 30

The Oblivious Saint Can’t Contain Her Power

Wednesday, July 1

Hana-Kimi Season 2 (Two episode premiere)

The Villager of Level 999

Thursday, July 2

Dara-san of Reiwa

KAIJU GIRL CARAMELISE

Bungo Stray Dogs WAN! Season 2

The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System

Friday, July 3

Sorry About My Little Brothers

I Became a Legend after My 10 Year-Long Last Stand

Saturday, July 4

Black Torch

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2

The Cat and the Dragon

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance

The Ogre’s Bride

GROW UP SHOW -Sunflower Circus-

The Duke’s Son Claims He Won’t Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration

Rich Girl Caretaker: I’m Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Sunday, July 5

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3

You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2

Goodbye, Lara

Anime AzurLane: Slow Ahead! Season 2

The World’s Strongest Rearguard

Monday, July 6

Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky

The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for The Throne

Tuesday, July 7

Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers

Victoria of Many Faces

I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day

Young Ladies Don’t Play Fighting Games

Wednesday, July 8

Clevatess Season 2

Tomb Raider King

Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Season 2

Thursday, July 9

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You

MEBIUS DUST

Saturday, July 11

Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life

Sunday, July 12

Though I am an Inept Villainess

Wednesday, August 12

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 Part 2

Coming Soon

The Elusive Samurai Season 2

Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her

Which New Crunchyroll Summer 2026 Anime to Watch First

Courtesy of Viz Media

This line up obviously includes some major standouts, but the biggest returns have to be for Saga of Tanya the Evil (which is releasing its first new season in nearly a decade), Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3, Clevatess Season 2 and more. New adaptations that are looking great so far include the likes of Black Torch, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, Tomb Raider King and more.

There are also a few original anime projects that are likely going to need your attention too like Goodbye, Lara, so which shows are you looking forward to this Summer? What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!