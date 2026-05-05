Major Shonen Jump Anime Reveals Season 3 Release Date Ahead of July Premiere

One major anime from Shueisha’s various Jump magazines is coming back for new episodes later this Summer, and the series has finally set a release date for Season 3 of the anime. It’s been a great year to be a fan of Shonen Jump anime releases thus far as we not only have seen the debut of long awaited adaptations, but new seasons of some of its biggest franchises like Jujutsu Kaisen. The rest of the year still has much more on the way, however, and one series is ready for its own third round.

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Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa’s The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has been true to its name thus far as the anime’s first two seasons have been steadily seeing Aijo Rentaro build his way towards having 100 girlfriends. With 11 already down as of the end of the second season, the third season is coming back this Summer with even more girlfriends teased to join the roster. You can check out the new look at The 100 Girlfriends Season 3 ahead of its premiere on July 5th.

Courtesy of Bibury Animation Studio

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 3 will be making its debut in Japan on July 5th, but international streaming plans have yet to be confirmed as of this time. You can catch up with the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime, but there’s a hope that they will be picking up this next season as well. The first look at this new season also gives fans a new look at six more of Aijo’s potential girlfriends who will be joining the chaos for the next season.

Two of these new girlfriends have been cast so far with Kaori Ishihara and Ayana Taketatsu joining the fray as Chiyo Iin and Nadi respectively. The anime designs have been revealed for three others with Yamame Yasashiki, Momiji Momi, and Kishika Torotoro, but their voices have yet to be confirmed as of this time. Nor has the final mysterious girlfriend yet to be fully revealed as we only get to see a bit of her on this poster. We’ll see more from all of these new additions later this Summer as Rentaro’s group nears the 20s.

What to Know for The 100 Girlfriends Season 3

Courtesy of Bibury Animation Studio

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 3 will be featuring a returning staff and voice cast from the previous seasons. Hikaru Sato returns to direct the new season for Bibury Animation Studio with Takashi Aoshima handling the scripts, Akane Yano overseeing the character designs, and Shuhei Mutsuki and Shunsuke Takizawa composing the music at Lantis. If you have yet to check it out for yourself, you really should add it to your rotation.

It’s one of the wilder romance series running with Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine, and it’s probably the most notable mainstream romance where every single heroine not only gets into a full relationship with the male protagonist. Taking things even further is the fact that fans love that protagonist more than the heroines because he goes to great lengths to make all of them happy.

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