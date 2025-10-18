One of 2025’s Biggest Romance Anime Announces Series Return For Third Season

Play video

While many anime franchises focus on world-ending battles and/or fights against the supernatural, there is plenty of room in the medium for romantic stories. Series like Your Lie In April, Yuri On Ice, My Happy Marriage, and Ouran High School Host Club are just a few examples of romance anime that still resonate with viewers to this day. On the movie side of the aisle, romantic anime films such as Your Name, Suzume, A Silent Voice, and 5 Centimeters Per Second garner both attention and major box office receipts. Luckily, one of the biggest romance anime in recent history has announced its return, as a third season has been confirmed.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has a hilarious title, but the anime has gained quite the following since it debuted in 2023. Based on the manga from creator Rikito Namakura and Yukiko Nozawa, the series follows protagonist Rentaro Aijo as he makes a wish to get a girlfriend while in high school. Unfortunately, his wish comes true in the most unexpected way as one hundred girls have developed fond feelings for the character. With the second season airing earlier this year, the anime series has confirmed that season three will arrive next year and has shared a new preview to prove it.

That’s A Lot Of Girlfriends

Luckily, the third season of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really Really Love You will have plenty of material to pull from. The original manga first started in 2019 and has been releasing new chapters ever since. As of the writing of this article, there hasn’t been confirmation that the series is coming to an end, and considering that readers have yet to meet every girlfriend, there’s plenty of romance for the manga to explore in the future and plenty of awkward scenarios for Rentaro to land in.

If you want to catch up on this romance anime before the third season lands next year, both seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series: “Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he’ll soon meet 100 people he’s destined to date. But there’s a catch—once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don’t, they’ll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?” Luckily, the third season will not only see Birbury Animation Studios return to the anime adaptation, but the original voice cast as well, with new girlfriends sure to bring in new voice actors as well.

What do you think of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really Really Love You returning for a season three?