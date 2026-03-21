One of the Biggest Anime Romances Hypes Season 3 Return With First Trailer

The literally biggest romantic comedy anime is coming back for new episodes later this year, and is hyping fans about Season 3 with the first trailer showing it off ahead of its Summer debut. Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa’s The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You wrapped up the second season of its run last year with Aijo Rentaro having 12 different girlfriends. The anime has been a pretty big hit thanks to the massive roster of heroines, and it’s only going to get bigger from here on out.

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The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You quickly announced a third season was in the works shortly after the second season ended its run last year, and Rentaro’s girlfriend group is only going to get even bigger with the addition of even more heroines to the line up. With the anime making its return later this Summer, now fans can get the first real look at what to expect from its third season with the first trailer you can check out below.

The 100 Girlfriends Season 3 Confirms July 2026 Release

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The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 3 is going to be making its debut in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. A concrete release date has yet to be confirmed as of this time, nor have its potential international plans been revealed. If you wanted to catch up with the anime’s first two seasons in the meantime, you can now find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. There’s a hope they will license the third season too.

The original manga release has been in the midst of a different release schedule while one of the creator’s is on maternity leave, so that makes this upcoming anime release all the more exciting. As for the two new girlfriends seen in Rentaro’s group with this first look at the third season, however, their voice cast has yet to be revealed. But we’ll be getting much more information about its potentially returning staff and cast the closer we get to the new episodes.

What’s Special About The 100 Girlfriends?

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The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You might have a wild title that makes it stand out from the others, but it really isn’t like any other romantic comedy anime out there. The series doesn’t waste its time with telling a will they or won’t they love story about a central duo of characters with potential other romantic interests challenging that dynamic. Instead, it’s quite literally all about love as Rentaro finds his 100 divine soul mates.

Every girlfriend Rentaro ends up with has a desires and personalities of their own, and then expand their friendships with one another in this group. Even with all of that said, however, Rentaro is still hilariously the best character. Going above and beyond to make sure each one of his girlfriends is happy and feels loved, Rentaro often breaks reality’s rules to help do so. It’s such a wild series where every romance is successful.

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