The 100 Girlfriends Releases New Ending, Poster for Most Surprising Girlfriend Yet

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has paired Aijo Rentaro with his most surprising girlfriend yet, and the anime is celebrating with a special new ending theme and poster for Hahari Hanazono! The 100 Girlfriends has been the wildest comedy of the Fall 2023 anime season as it has completely flipped harem romance stories on their head as Rentaro is out to date all 100 of the soulmates he is destined to connect with. As the debut season of the series nears its finale, Rentaro ended up realizing that the mother of one of his current girlfriends is his soulmate as well.

Starting out the series dating both Hakari Hanazono and Inda Karane, the latest arc of The 100 Girlfriends saw Rentaro defending his current polygamous relationship with his five current girlfriends against Hakari's mother, Hahari. But during this confrontation, Rentaro realizes that Hahari is one of his soulmates as well. With everything wrapping up, Rentaro is now dating Hahari as well as she becomes his sixth girlfriend. To help celebrate she took over the anime's ending theme and debuted a completely new ending that you can find in the video above. You can also find Hahari Hanazono's special poster for the anime below.

Directed by Hikaru Sato for Bibury Animation Studios, with scripts supervised by Takashi Aoshima and character designs provided by Akane Yano, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is nearing its final episode for the year. The main cast stars the likes of Wataru Kato as Rentaro Aijo and his first five girlfriends, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda, Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto, Asami Seto as Nano Eiai, Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen, and Sumire Uesaka as Hahari Hanazono.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime is now streaming with Crunchyroll and they tease it as such, "Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch-once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?"

