Shonen Jump Cancels One of Its Best New Series

It seems another manga is biting the dust. With the industry as competitive as it is, the stakes are high for any manga to perform, and that goes doubly for creators at Shueisha. The publisher is responsible for churning out some of the most iconic manga series of all time, so new titles have big shoes to fill. And less than a year since its launch, it seems Mama Yuyu is ready to bow out.

Yes, you read that right. New reports have confirmed Mama Yuyu is coming to a close. The manga by Yoshihiko Hayashi will end this week in Weekly Shonen Jump with chapter 29.

The confirmation comes from the latest Table of Contents for Weekly Shonen Jump. It is there netizens in Japan learned Mama Yuyu's final chapter is slated to launch this week. This means Hayashi's manga will end with less than 30 chapters to its name, and readers are admittedly sad to see the supernatural series go.

After all, Mama Yuyu had a small but growing fanbase globally. Hayashi's manga earned praise week after week for its fantastical battles and colorful leads. Now, it seems Mama Yuyu is being culled before it got the chance to spread its wings in full.

If you are not familiar with Mama Yuyu, you can brush up on the series ahead of its final chapter. The manga is available on Shonen Jump's app and the Manga Plus website. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis for Mama Yuyu below:

"An era of peace between the hero and demon lord is upon us! In this peaceful world, the hero Corleo is nothing but an empty suit. But one day, a hero and demon lord from another world appear before him! How will Corleo deal with the chaos these invaders bring to his world?! A new type of fantasy epic now begins!"

