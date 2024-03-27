Popular Shueisha Manga Announces Hiatus Return

In the world of manga, popularity comes and goes. There are some hits that die out in months while other humble hits grow in their final arcs. For some series, their popularity is cut short by hiatuses that stretch on for years. And now, it seems like Shueisha is ready to relaunch one popular hit with Terra Formars.

Yes, you read that right. It has been nearly six years since Terra Formars went on its indefinite hiatus. It seems the sci-fi series is ready to make a comeback, and creator Yu Sasuga will be in tow for this launch.

According to Shueisha, Weekly Young Jump will resume publication of Terra Formars on April 4th. This comeback comes years after the manga took a hiatus for Sasuga's health. The last chapter was published in December 2018, so you can see it has been quite some time.

If you are not familiar with Terra Formars, the series began in January 2011, and the horrific sci-fi drama is set deep in space. It follows humanity's attempt to colonize Mars, but those plans go south when a manned ship arrives planet side. The group is killed by massive humanoid roaches called Terraformars. In order to defeat the race and reclaim Mars, select soldiers are genetically enhanced for battle, and the battle between bug and man revs up from there.

If you want to check out Terra Formars, the manga is published by Viz Media in English. You can read up on its official synopsis below for more details:

"After humanity's first manned mission to the Red Planet was lost, a second expedition arrives. The explorers prepare to exterminate the cockroaches that were used to transform the Martian environment, but are shocked to discover that the insects have mutated into giant, aggressive humanoids with one overriding goal-exterminate the humans! However, this crew of explorers has each undergone the "Bugs Procedure," terrifying experimental surgery designed to make them more than human..."

What do you think about this big manga comeback? Have you ever read Terra Formars? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!