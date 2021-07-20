Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Celebrates Debut With New Poster

✖

Belle, the newest movie from Mamoru Hosoda, has celebrated its big debut in Japan with a new poster! The prominent creator and director behind films such as Summer Wars, Wolf Children, Mirai and more has finally launched a branch new film as part of the celebration for Studio Chizu's tenth anniversary. This new film features collaborative efforts from those in Japan and special artists in the rest of the world, and even had its world premiere during the Cannes Film Festival before its debut in Japan to rousing success.

With Belle officially making its debut in Japanese theaters just a few days ago, and it hitting the top spot at the box office for its opening weekend, Studio Chizu celebrated the occasion with a brand new look at the film with a slick new poster. There's yet to be an international release date for Mamoru Hosoda's newest feature film confirmed as of this writing, but this poster is a nice way to ease the wait. Check it out below from Studio Chizu's official Twitter account:

Studio Chizu officially describes Belle as such, "Our protagonist, Suzu, is a 17-year old high school girl, who lives in the countryside of Kochi Prefecture with her father, after losing her mother at a young age. She loves singing with her mother more than anything else, but as a result of her mother’s death was no longer able to sing. It wasn’t long before she and her father grew more and more distant from each other, and Suzu closed her heart to the rest of the world.

When Suzu felt that writing music was her only purpose left in life, she then discovers the massive online space known as 'U,' where she takes on her persona, Belle. Another me. Another reality. We are no longer limited to a single world. Suzu quickly realizes that when she is inside 'U' as her avatar, Belle, she can sing quite naturally. As she continues to showcase her own music in the virtual world, she fast becomes the rising star of 'U.' Nonetheless, that surprise is short-lived. Suddenly, a mysterious dragon-shaped creature appears before her…"

What do you think of this newest poster for Belle? Will you be checking out Mamoru Hosoda's new movie when you get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!