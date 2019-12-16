ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for Manga Readers

If you are looking to bring in the holidays right, there are few better ways to do so than with a book. The giving season is a time when you can spark new interests in loved ones or cultivate their current hobbies. For those of you with a manga reader in your life, you know it can be difficult finding the right series to recommend, and that is why we are here.

Yes, you heard that right! ComicBook.com has picked out some must-read series that are ripe for the holidays. If you need some quick gift ideas in the coming week, these picks are sure to please any manga reader may they be new or old:

Jujutsu Kaisen, Volume 1: If you are looking for a brand-new series to pick up, you are in luck! Viz Media recently put out the first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen, and it has something for everyone. The series tells the story of Yuji Itadori who appears to be a normal teen. But when you live in a world filled with demons, you become anything but normal. Yuji dreams of saving the world from demons, but he might just have to become one to see his goal through. As a newer series to be licensed abroad, Jujutsu Kaisen is right up your alley if you like Blue Exorcist but want a protagonist with the same gumption as Ichigo Kurosaki of Bleach!

Assassination Classroom Box Set: If you need any push to read Assassination Classroom, just ask ComicBook.com’s own Chase Magnett about the title. The quirky series tells the story of a mysterious yellow alien who becomes the unlikely substitute teacher of misfit students hellbent on killing the man. The beloved series is one of manga’s highest-rated this decade, and this box set will let diehard fans check out all 21 volumes. Hefting the case around will show you how well-made its box is. The side folds open to reveal all of the manga’s colorful covers, and fans will even get a mini art book and poster to top things off!

One Piece, Volume 92: If you have fallen behind on One Piece, there is no need to worry! You can always pick up on the series’ ongoing arc, and it is one you won’t want to miss. One Piece volume 92 will rope readers into a journey through Wano Country, a lovely yet isolated nation where the legendary samurai descend from. When the Straw Hats arrived, the crew vow to free Wano’s citizens from the control of Kaido, and this debut volume will let readers experience this gorgeous arc from the very beginning. Looking at this book in person, the full-color cover is stunning to say the least, and fans will love its Straw Hat close ups… even if Robin might regret it.

Demon Slayer, Volume 1: To say Demon Slayer is popular is an understatement. The manga hit is big this year thanks to its anime, so the holidays are the perfect time to read up on the original series. You can start your manga binge with Demon Slayer volume one and meet Tanjiro from the outset. The kind boy is forced into a dark world after demons slaughter his family and leave his little sister to turn into a monster herself. Determined to save her, Tanjiro sets off on a quest for revenge, and this supernatural series will certainly spark an obsession in whoever you gift it to this season. Holding this volume is the same as holding a key to a new world filled with adventure, and I’m totally sure it will fit in (most) stockings this season!

Attack on Titan, Volume 1: It has been years since readers were first introduced to Attack on Titan. The horrific series welcomed a boy named Eren to a world too cruel to imagine. Born behind humanity’s last defense, Eren’s life is thrown upside down when man-eating Titans take over his home and leave him orphaned. Attack on Titan has thrilled fans with its epic story for so long, but its finale is growing ever closer. So if you know anyone needing to get in on the series before it ends, the first volume of Attack on Titan always makes a great gift!

Dragon Ball: A Visual History: These days, Dragon Ball is keeping readers well fed with its ongoing manga, but Viz Media dealt fans a special treat this year. This November, the release of Dragon Ball: A Visual History went live. The heft hardcover collects some stunning full-color artwork done by Akira Toriyama as well as rare sketches and exclusive commentary. For fans of the franchise, this guidebook is a must-have peek into Goku and his manga legacy. As a longtime fan, I’ve found plenty of unknown tidbits in this book that even the most diehard readers might have missed during their first read!

My Hero Academia Vigilantes, Volume 1: It goes without saying, but My Hero Academia is at the top of the charts these days. The superhero manga has made fans around the world, making it one of Japan’s most-famous series these days. Izuku and All Might are bonafide icons, but manga readers might not know about the Crawler. A few years back, a canon-approved spin off titled My Hero Academia: Vigilantes began serialization, and its first volume is a must-read for any fan of Class 1-A!

Will you be ordering any of these gifts for the holidays? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

