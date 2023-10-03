Target Launches Massive Manga Sale for Circle Week

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It is a good week to save on some of manga's top titles. After all, Target has launched a top-notch sale on tons of its top sellers. As the chain's Circle Week gets underway, manga has been put on sale, so readers will want to stock up while the deal lasts!

And what is that deal? Well, Circle Week has put all books and movies on sale. You can get 20% off on anything in those two categories which includes manga. This discount applies to any books and movies in your cart at purchase, so you can see why manga fans are geeking out.

From Spy x Family to Demon Slayer and Komi Can't Communicate, Target has plenty of manga in stock to purchase online. Its bestselling titles include Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia to start. Of course, One Piece is also on the list, and select Target Circle members may find an additional coupon for the hit manga in the app. Some fans have reported they were given access to an extra 15% discount on One Piece manga, so collectors better double-check their Circle rewards.

And of course, there is more on sale at Target than just manga. Circle Week is in play through October 7th. There are thousands of items on sale from appliances to home goods and even clothing. You can check out all the deals in app as you can sign up for Target Circle for free. So if you are eager to save some cash this week, Target is the place to be!

Will you be nabbing any manga for Target as part of this deal? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!