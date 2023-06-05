Black Clover Manga Reaches Sales Peak Ahead of Movie Debut

Black Clover is gearing up to return with a major new feature film later this month, and Yuki Tabata's original Black Clover manga has been doing so well as a result that it has reached an impressive new milestone ahead of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King's worldwide debut! Black Clover's anime came to an end some time ago with 170 episodes under its belt, but it was surprisingly announced that the anime would continue instead with a debut movie that features an original story not seen in the manga. As the new movie draws near, Black Clover is hotter than ever.

Black Clover's manga is also in the midst of the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original series, and it seems like all of these factors are now drawing more eyes to the series than ever. With the launch of the newest volume of the Black Clover manga on shelves across Japan, it's been revealed (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter) that the series has hit a massive new sales milestone with 19 million copies in circulation worldwide ahead of the release of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King later this month.

Where to Watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on June 16th. Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King reportedly runs for 1 hour and 50 minutes in length and feature a new story not seen in the anime or manga. As for what to expect from the new Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

