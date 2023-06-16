Oshi no Ko Manga Sales Skyrocket Thanks to Anime

Oshi no Ko has become the biggest new anime for HIDIVE, focusing on the dark side of Japan's idol industry. While the series has its fair share of supernatural elements, it has become an emotional whirlwind while tackling some heavy subject matter for its characters and the industry that it explores. Thanks to the anime adaptation from Studio Doga Kobo, the manga has seen a major uptick in sales that might send you for a loop when it comes to the dark franchise.

Oshi no Ko's anime began earlier this year in April, and has wasted little time in amassing a fanbase that has been following the bizarre story of Ai. According to the Official Twitter Account of the series, the anime has helped boost the manga sales to over nine million copies. With this number, the series has netted over double what it originally had before the anime hit the small screen. It will be interesting to see how high manga sales will go as the anime continues releasing new episodes.

Oshi no Ko For The Win

Presently, a second season has yet to be announced for Oshi no Ko's anime. Luckily the series should have plenty of material to pull from as the manga has continued releasing new chapters. With the series selling seven million copies as of May, netting an additional two million in such a short amount of time is quite an accomplishment.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the dark series that is Oshi no Ko, HIDIVE has supplied an official description for the series that has become the number one anime of the platform, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

What do you think of Oshi no Ko's high manga sales? Do you think a season 2 is inevitable? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Oshi no Ko.