Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 Announced

Masamune-kun’s Revenge has officially announced plans to return for Season 2 of the anime! The nature of being an anime fan is largely being disappointed with the fact that while there are many huge projects getting long and substantial runs with a number of seasons, there are just as many interesting projects that never quite get a chance at a follow up season. As the years roll on, seeing these series continue without new episodes in sight means that many fans have to move on and carry a torch for other releases. But that’s changing for one of these obscure hits.

Releasing its debut season back in 2017, Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv’s Masamune-kun’s Revenge manga series got its anime adaptation that went on to some nominal success with fans. While a second season wasn’t announced back then, the series has officially come back to the surface and announced that a second season is indeed in the works. Using April Fool’s Day as a backdrop while joking that it was getting a third season (before getting a second), Masamune-kun’s Revenge has revealed the first teaser trailer for its new episodes! You can check it out below:

Officially titled Masamune-kun’s Revenge R, there have yet to be any concrete details revealed for its production staff, studio, cast, or release window or date as of the time of this writing. With the original manga run of the series ending back in 2018 (not long after the anime made its debut), there is plenty of material for the series to adapt with the second season. It could even end it all if it wanted to, but we’ll be seeing soon enough.

As for what to expect from the series, you can currently find the debut season of Masamune-kun’s Revenge now streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such, “‘I’ve returned to this town for revenge!’ Eight years ago, Makabe Masamune, a weak and chubby boy, was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki. Now, he’s lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy… all to make the “Brutal Princess” Aki fall in love with him so that he can reject her just as harshly as she did.”

