Mashle: Magic and Muscles Sets Anime's Release Window

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been steadily gearing up to make its official anime adaptation next year, and now fans have a much better idea of when we can actually see this new series with the anime's release window now set! The latest generation of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchises will begin making their anime debuts next year, and leading the charge in many ways is Hajime Komoto's blend of action and comedy. Now even more fans will get to see what it has to offer even as the manga works its way through its final arc.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles was one of the big Shonen Jump series to take the stage at Jump Festa 2023 this past weekend in Japan, and it was here that fans got to see the first real trailer showing off the new anime. There's already a good idea as to how the manga's comedy will translate to the adaptation, but thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see more as Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be premiering in April 2023. Check out the trailer below:

How to Watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles' Anime

Directed by Tomonari Tanaka for A-1 Pictures, Mashle: Magic and Muscles is currently slated for a release some time in April next year as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. With Yousuke Kuroda writing the series' scripts and Hisashi Higashijima as the character designer, the main voice cast for the series currently includes the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead, Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames, Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown, Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett, Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine, and Hiroaki Hirata as the narrator.

READ MORE: Mashle: Magic and Muscles Trailer and Poster Released | Mashle Trailer Reveals Anime's Voice Cast

As for what to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles' new anime, Viz Media has licensed the original manga and teases it as such, "This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!"

How are you liking the look of Mashle's big anime debut so far? What are you hoping to see from the new series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!