Mashle: Magic and Muscles Trailer and Poster Released

It seems the time has come for Mashle to show us what it can do! If you did not know, the hit Shonen Jump series has been a favorite since it was released, and all eyes are on the wild fantasy now that an anime is in the works. Now, the show has given us a first look at what it can do, and the trailer-poster combo has netizens geeking out.

As you can see below, Mashle: Muscles and Magic put out a new trailer the other day in honor of Jump Festa. It was there some of the top heavyweights in anime came together to share announcements. Of course, that included Mashle given how popular the manga is, and the anime's new teaser highlights all of its top heroes.

The team also shows up in the new poster all about Mashle. You can find Mash along with several of his friends in the shot. And starting next year, the hulking sorcerer will hit television with his allies in tow.

If you are not familiar with Mashle, you should know the series got started under Hajime Komoto in January 2020. The comedy fantasy has collected more than 14 volumes to date, and of course, all eyes are on the Mashle anime ahead of its debut. The series will be overseen by A-1 Pictures, and it promises to premiere in April 2023. So for those needing g more details on Mashle, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!"

