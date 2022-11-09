Mashle Trailer Reveals Anime's Voice Cast

Mashle: Magic and Muscles may sound fake, but trust us – the story's success is very real. The shonen manga has become a cult favorite with readers, and of course, fans didn't waste time in begging for an anime. Well, their pleas will soon become reality as Mashle is headed to television, and a new trailer is out showcasing its voice cast.

As you can see above, the new trailer is live, and it showcases the show's stars. Each can be heard talking at last, so if you want to see who voices who, the full list of voice actors can be found below:

Finn Ames – CV: Reiji Kawashima



Lemon Irvine – CV: Reina Ueda



Lance Crown – CV: Kaito Ishikawa



Dot Barrett – CV: Takuya Eguchi



What We Know About Mashle

Currently, Mashle is slated to go live in 2023, but no exact release date has been announced. A-1 Pictures will handle the production, and fans will know the company from series like Fairy Tail and Sword Art Online. As for the manga, it is ongoing under creator Hajime Komoto, and new chapters go live weekly in Shonen Jump.

READ MORE: Mashle Shares Close Look at Mash's Design for the Anime | Mashle Reveals First Look at Easton Magic Academy in New Sketch

Want to know more about Mashle? You can read up on the story's official blurb as follows for all the details: "This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!"

What do you think of this voice cast for Mashle? Do the stars suit the upcoming series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.