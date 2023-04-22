Mashle: Magic And Muscles Introduces Its Quidditch

Mashle: Magic And Muscles is one of the most highly anticipated new anime adaptations arriving this spring season and for good reason. The original manga that arrived in 2020 introduced the young man known as Mash Burnedead, a teenager who has little to no mastery of magic but has strength that puts him on an even playing field as the likes of One-Punch Man's Saitama. With the first two episodes introducing anime viewers to a world not unlike that of Harry Potter, the latest installment introduces the version of Quidditch that is a part of Easton Magical Academy.

The latest episode of the Mashle anime focuses mostly on Mash attempting to figure out how to ride a broom with no magical abilities to speak of. Using the limitless physical strength at his disposal, Mash discovers an ingenious way to trick his classmates and teacher into believing that he can ride a broom using nothing but magic. Hurling his broom into the air and jumping on it at lightspeed allowed Mash to fool his fellow Easton Magical Academy cohorts, but unfortunately worked a little too well. Brought in as a new recruit for the sport known as Duelo, Mashel's version of Quidditch, Burnedead unfortunately has to figure out how to play the sport without flying on a broom.

Quidditch Equals Duelo

Fans of both Mashle and Harry Potter can't help but notice the similarities between the two via the new anime adaptation. With Harry Potter looking to make a comeback with an upcoming television series that will recast the original players at Hogwart's, Easton Magical Academy is sure to reveal new similarities before the future show. Mash even having a teacher who looks like the spitting image of Dumbledore helps push the narrative that Mashle and Harry Potter have quite a bit in common.

Mashle ep 3. In the beginning, I was saying it more as a joke, but with this ep I think it's clear enough: This is Harry Potter with Saitama as the protagonist. Mash even has "Dumbledore" as his ally and has to play "Quidditch" LMAO. I'm starting to like this more and more now. pic.twitter.com/GZcSdgC0Ca — Kayroz 🌿🥐👾👯‍♀️🏴‍☠️🧤🐉 (@kayroz7) April 22, 2023

Mashle's first anime season is reportedly planning to have twelve episodes make up its preliminary outing. While the manga is currently in its final saga, this doesn't mean that we won't see plenty more of Magic And Muscles should the series decide to create new seasons and/or movies. With the series clearly being influenced by Harry Potter, we wouldn't be surprised to see more elements from the "Wizarding World" make their way into Mash's story.

