Mashle Cliffhanger Finally Brings Back Mash

The Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga is now in the midst of the climactic climax of the final arc of the series overall, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter is kicking things into a new gear by finally bringing Mash Burnedead back to the action! The full battle against Innocent Zero is now in full swing as the villain's demonic form has sprouted all kinds of new powers the more he takes down each of Mash's friends. But all the while, Mash himself had been taken out of the action after taking a fatal blow several chapters ago.

While the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime has kicked off Mash's adventure for fans overall, the Mashle manga has officially kicked off what seems to be its final fight as Mash has finally come back to life after his friends have been buying as much time as they could for him to come back to the fight. Now that he's back in action, the cliffhanger from the newest chapter is setting up Mash's big comeback against Innocent Zero as the finale inches even closer.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Happens in Mashle Chapter 152?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Chapter 152 continues Mash's friends' efforts to buy as much time for Mash as they can as they have been trying to heal him from the fatal wound he took before. It was previously revealed that Mash indeed made it to the other side, and was fully killed thanks to the villain removing his heart from his chest, but Mash refused to take on any deal that the god being was offering. Still, it was teased that Mash was going to get his own way and come back to life anyway.

Mashle Chapter 152 sees his friends making their final efforts, but each one loses every little bit of magic and energy that they had left in order to do so. They were running out of options, so it's a big deal that Mash actually was able to come back to life as the chapter comes to an end. Punching Innocent Zero in the face before the villain could react, it's revealed that the hole in Mash's chest has closed and he's getting ready to deliver some satisfying punches as the final battle continues.

