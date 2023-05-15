Mashle Announces Mash English Dub Voice Actor

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been airing its new episodes as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now Mashle is getting ready to drop the premiere for its English dub soon with the reveal of the voice actor behind Mash Burnedead. Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been having a pretty good Spring season thus far as not only is Hajime Komoto's original Mashle manga working its way through its final fight, but the Mashle anime adaptation has officially made its debut. This means that fans all over have been introduced to Mash and his unique perspective on the world.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles will be launching its English dub in the near future, but has yet to set a release date for the English dub at the time of this writing. Crunchyroll has announced the first major addition to Mashle's English dub release, and have also announced that anchoring the new dub will be Aleks Le (Thorfinn in Vinland Saga Season 2, Gamma 1 in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) as the voice behind Mash Burnedead. You can check out Crunchyroll's announcement for Mashle: Magic and Muscles English dub below:

👊 ENGLISH CAST ANNOUNCEMENT 👊@AleksLeVO is the English voice of Mash Burnedead in MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES 💪 pic.twitter.com/3JUzKekalL — MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES (@MashleAnimeENG) May 15, 2023

How to Watch the Mashle Anime

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is directed by Tomonari Tanaka for A-1 Pictures, and you can now check out the first few episodes of the Mashle anime's original release now streaming with Crunchyroll. They will be offering the English dub for Mashle at a later date. As for what to expect from the anime, they begin to tease Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out."

The synopsis continues with, "His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

