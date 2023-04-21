Mashle: Magic And Muscles Reveals First Live Action Adaptation

Mashle: Magic And Muscles is one of the biggest new anime series of the spring 2023 season, and like so many other anime franchises, the series is set to receive a live-action adaptation. With the series focusing on the magical story of Mash Burnedead, a young man who has no talent with magic but instead has wild physical strength, the franchise feels as though One-Punch Man's Saitama was dropped into Harry Potter's Hogwarts. Now, the series from creator Hajime Kōmoto is getting its own stage play.

The Mashle manga premiered in 2020 and has developed around sixteen volumes to date, giving the Mashle anime plenty of material to pull from in its future. However, the printed story that arrives via Weekly Shonen Jump is in its final saga as we speak, despite only being on the stands for a little over three years. Still, those who are just following the anime series by A-1 Pictures should expect some big action set pieces to arrive on the small screen.

Mashle's Play

Mashle: Magic And Muscles' stage play will arrive in Japan from July 4th to the 7th at the Tokyo International Forum Hall C, with a follow-up performance taking place at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe venue. Actor Ryotaro Akazawa will be taking on the role of Mash, with the likes of actors Hiroi Yuto, Ryoga Ishikawa, Takeshi James Yamada, and Misato Kawauchi playing his friends at Easton Magical Academy. Like many other anime stage plays, no word has been released whether these performances will eventually hit North America.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Mashle: Magic And Muscles, here's how Crunchyroll describes the series, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"