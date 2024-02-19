Viral Mushoku Tensei Short Looks Better Than the Actual Anime

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is currently gearing up to return for the rest of Season 2, but one fan animation has gone viral for looking much better than the actual anime itself! Mushoku Tensei has been a huge hit with fans of the Isekai genre as the classic novel series is showcasing why it's been such an inspiration for many of the Isekai anime releases we see today. As the anime continues with its new wave of episodes later this Spring, fans have been eager to see the franchise share more of Rudeus' journey as he leaves school and goes on a new adventure.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 won't be coming back for new episodes until later this year, but Lanwen Tuzi Studio has gone viral with fans for a new fan animation showcasing a cool look at the series that's on the same level (or as some fans are saying, better) than the original anime itself. You can check out the new short for yourself below to see why it's already been a massive hit with fans online, but beware that there are massive spoilers from the light novels that come after the :50 mark. Check it out:

Mushoku Tensei Fan animation OP Full Ver pic.twitter.com/OJVxI5ptUT — Lanwen Tuzi Studio (@LanwenTuzStudio) February 16, 2024

When to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 ended its first half last year, and will be returning for its second and final half beginning on April 7th (complete with a new director at the helm of it all). You can catch up with all of Mushoku Tensei's anime episodes so far now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to get up to speed with the series before the new episodes hit. They tease what to expect from the anime as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

