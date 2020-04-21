Megan Thee Stallion Shows Her Love for Black Clover

It's no secret that anime and hip-hop go together. For decades now, rappers have found ways to shout out their favorite anime in their tracks, and that trend hasn't let up in the new decade. You only have to look at Megan Thee Stallion to see how much anime influences hip-hop to this day, and it seems the "Hot Girl Summer" bopper just discovered one important series.

And no, we are not talking about Dragon Ball or even One Piece. Megan Thee Stallion has discovered the fire that is Black Clover, and she's ready to risk it all for the show.

Over on Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion sent a post to her followers which got the anime fandom's attention. The late-night message shouted out Black Clover as the rapper asked why no one has made her check out the series until now.

So nobody was gonna tell me black clover was this fire ? — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 21, 2020

"So nobody was gonna tell me Black Clover was this fire," she asked.

Of course, fans were quick to second her opinion with a few others recommending her next binge titles. It seems Megan Thee Stallion is keeping a lock on anime during this ongoing pandemic, and she is one of millions doing so. With so much anime available to stream, plenty are taking this time to cut away their backlog by checking out series they have always wanted to.

For Megan Thee Stallion, her pick falls with Black Clover, and it is a good pick to have. The show may have gotten off to a rough start awhile back, but Black Clover has since redeemed itself with fans. The show is over 100 episodes at this point, and it has garnered praise from audiences with its most recent arcs. So if you can make it through Asta's screaming at the start, you will find yourself saddled with a top-tier show before long.

