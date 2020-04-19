Black Clover is Reigning Supreme in the UK, Canada, and More

Although it got off to an admittedly shaky start, Black Clover has become one of the biggest anime hits out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump over the last couple of years. With over 100 episodes in its belt, the anime is now heading into uncharted territory with its very first completely original anime arc fleshing out the six month training period skipped over in the manga. It's an exciting time to be a fan of the anime for sure, and that excitement is shared by fans all over the world with Black Clover ranking high among several different countries and regions!

Crunchyroll recently shared a list of their most popular anime series of the first quarter of 2020, and tallied views from several different countries around the world. While the final popularity ranking has been kept a mystery (with each series listed in alphabetical order), Black Clover has made it into the Top 10 of many of the lists from the United Kingdom, Canada, and more.

Not only did Black Clover make it into the Top 20 series around the world in terms of views from Crunchyroll subscribers, but Black Clover cracked the Top 10 anime lists in the United Kingdom, Canada, Oceana, Mexico, Brazil, Moldova, Russia, France, and Germany. It's in good company as other long running hits like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and One Piece also made the list in multiple countries.

Being a consistent weekly offering does help matters, but Black Clover has seen dramatic improvements over the last few years. The anime got off to a rough start thanks to some admittedly poor voice direction for Gakuto Kajiwara, who notably began his voice acting career with the role of Asta. Those growing pains soon receded as the anime gave way to bigger battles and bigger characters, and now fans can't wait to see what happens with each new episode.

The current coronavirus pandemic does put the anime's immediate future into question, as Black Clover could be taking a hiatus much like every other major production but it remains to be confirmed as of this writing. Until then, fans around the world are enjoying each new episode of Black Clover as they air!

What about you? Are you watching Black Clover's anime week to week? What are your impressions of it now from when it first began?

via Crunchyroll

