Megan Thee Stallion Drops Attack on Titan Nod in New Track

Anime is no stranger to pop culture. For decades, the industry was seen as rather niche, but those days are long gone. From A-list actor to pro athletes, some of the most famous people in the world have helped make anime a global beast. And thanks to a new track, Megan Thee Stallion has otakus geeking over some bars about Attack on Titan.

The whole thing came to light this month when a new track was posted by the rapper GloRilla. The song "Wanna Be" showcases the artist's flow, and it earned extra attention thanks to Megan Thee Stallion. The artist is a feature on "Wanna Be", and it is there she drops a pointed nod to Attack on Titan.

"I'm the female titan / I'm steppin' on b-tches / I'm showin' my t-tties / I tore up the city," the song reads. Megan Thee Stallion is, of course, referring to the Female Titan from Attack on Titan. The threat is one of the biggest at the start of Attack on Titan, and they quite literally annihilate towns in the anime. So while Annie make be the canon titan, Megan Thee Stallion is certainly the Female Titan of hip hop.

Of course, this anime nod from Megan Thee Stallion is hardly surprising. The rapper is a well known fan of the industry, and she has a number of favorite shows. In previous posts, Megan Thee Stallion has shown love to every anime from Black Clover to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and My Hero Academia. Of course, she has also given love to Attack on Titan in the past, so her new bar is a long time coming.

And beyond Megan Thee Stallion, anime has quite the history with hip hop. Plenty of A-list artists have paid tribute to anime and manga faves with their songs. From Lil Uzi Vert to Lupe Fiasco and Denzel Curry, anime has become a frequent guest in the hip hop world. And thanks to Megan Thee Stallion, the industry is getting a prolific comeuppance.

