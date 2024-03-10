Megan Thee Stallion Channels Jolyne With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay

No hot girl is doing it for anime like Megan Thee Stallion. The award-winning rapper is one of the top stars in music, and in recent years, their love for anime has become legend. From Jujutsu Kaisen to Black Clover, Megan Thee Stallion reps anime hard, and now she has all eyes on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure thanks to a cosplay.

Taking to X (Twitter), Megan Thee Stallion had fans double taking with their latest set of pics. The rapper is still in Tokyo, Japan after their recent appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Megan Thee Stallion has donned a few anime looks since arriving in Tokyo, and her latest brings Jolyne Cujoh to life.

Hot girl Cujoh 🔥💚 pic.twitter.com/ELJdtXqNst — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 10, 2024

"Hot girl Cujoh," Megan Thee Stallion caption the photoshoot, and of course, she is right. We can see the rapper looking flawless in an outfit inspired by Jolyne Cujoh. And if we had to guess, mangaka Hirohiko Araki would give this look two thumbs up.

As you can imagine, this stunning outfit has sent the anime fandom into a tizzy, and Megan Thee Stallion has more where it came from. Over the years, the chart-topping rapper has done a number of cosplay tributes. Most recently, Megan Thee Stallion crippled the Internet with a tribute to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind as she cosplayed Bruno. Before that, she took on the anime fandom with a sick Gojo Satoru tribute. So when it comes to anime, Megan Thee Stallion will go the distance to plug her faves.

As for this new look, JoJo fans are obsessed the Jolyne tribute. If you are not familiar with the heroine, don't panic. You can watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on Netflix now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shifts the action from Italy to America, as Jolyne Cujoh-daughter of Jotaro Kujo-is sentenced to 15 years in prison for a murder she didn't commit! In a bizarre turn of events, the prison is filled with Stand users. Some become her allies, but many are sent to kill Jolyne and her friends in a scheme to resurrect the scourge of the Joestar family-DIO! It's a battle for survival in a prison where death lurks around every corner while Jolyne fights to save her father's life."

What do you think about this epic JoJo tribute? Which anime cosplay should Megan Thee Stallion tackle next? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!