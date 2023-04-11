Metalocalypse's Dethklok Is Going on Tour Ahead of Movie Comeback

Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem was a death metal musical originally considered the series finale for Dethklok and their blood-soaked hilarity. Releasing in 2013, it's been ten years since we last saw the likes of Nathan Explosion and his band hit the screen, but a new movie is on the way from Adult Swim. Now, the biggest metal band in the universe is looking to return in 2023 not just with the new movie titled Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, but with a new album and country-wide tour as well.

The Metalocalypse characters live in a world wherein Dethklok is far and away the biggest musical band ever to exist, with fans willing to sacrifice themselves for a chance to see the metal band play live. Originally premiering on Adult Swim via fifteen-minute-long episodes akin to Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Squidbillies, the animated series reveled in its copious amounts of blood and guts while jamming out death metal music about coffee, fish, and lake trolls. The Metalocalypse movie, Army of the Doomstar, will be the first time that we've seen a new adventure from Dethklok for quite some time.

Metalocalypse Returns

In a new press release from Adult Swim, here's how the studio describes the upcoming movie that will release later this year, "The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

The upcoming real-life tour will see Dethklok perform alongside the band known as Babymetal. The tour itself will begin on August 30th this summer, giving fans twenty-nine shows across North America. You can check out the dates along with the new poster art below.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Metalocalypse was created by Brendan Small and Tommy Blacha, with the former taking the opportunity to discuss both the upcoming movie, album, and real-life tour that will be happening later this year, "It's very surreal having so much new 'Metalocalypse' & Dethklok this year with the trifecta of the tour, movie, and album. I'm so excited to get on the road with the powerful Babymetal, and to celebrate all the hard work that team 'Metalocalypse' and Dethklok put in over the last two years and beyond!"

On the movie front, Army of the Doomstar stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt ("Metalocalypse"), Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician), King Diamond (KING DIAMOND; MERCYFUL FATE), Mark Hamill ("Batman: The Animated Series"; "The Machine"), Kirk Hammett (METALLICA), Jon Hamm ("Confess, Fletch"; "Top Gun: Maverick"), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE), Malcolm McDowell ("A Clockwork Orange"), Juliet Mills ("Passions"), Laraine Newman ("Saturday Night Live"), Raya Yarbrough ("Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – a Klok Opera"), and Livia Zita (2022 winner – Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award).

Via Press Release