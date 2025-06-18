New Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Movie Is Coming to the U.S. Soon

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is returning to screens with a new movie currently hitting theaters throughout Japan later this month, and now fans in North America will be able to watch Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved, soon for themselves soon enough too. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid wrapped up the second season of its anime run quite a while ago, and fans have been waiting to see the franchise make its return ever since. This turned out to not be a third season of the TV anime series, but instead a brand new feature film picking up from where it all left off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved picks up right after the events of the TV anime’s second season, and will be putting Kanna at the center of a very emotional story as her father’s debut in the franchise will make her choose between her old life and her cozy new one. As the new film hits theaters in Japan later this month, Crunchyroll has announced that it has acquired the worldwide licensing rights for the upcoming film and will be releasing it in international territories (excluding Asia). That includes North America, of course.

©coolkyousinnjya, Futabasha / Dragon Maid Committee

What Does New Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Movie Come Out?

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved will be hitting theaters across Japan on June 27th, but Crunchyroll has yet to reveal when the new movie will be releasing in North America. When it does hit theaters in the United States and Canada, it will be available with Japanese audio and English subtitles. Tatsuya Ishihara returns from the second season of the TV anime to direct the new film for Kyoto Animation, Yuka Yamada provided the script, Miku Kadowaki provided the character designs (and serves as chief animation director), and Lantis and Heart Company are behind the musical production.

The film will also feature a largely returning voice cast including Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi, Yuki Kuwahara as Tohru, Maria Naganawa as Kanna, Yuki Takada as Elma, Minami Takahashi as Lucoa, Daisuke Ono as Fafnir, Yuichi Nakamura as Makoto Takiya, Emiri Kato as Riko Saikawa, Kaori Ishihara as Shota Magatsuchi, Fumihiko Tachiki as Kimun Kamui, and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Azad. The opening theme for the film is titled “Namida no Parade” as performed by fhána, and the ending theme is titled “Days of Us” as performed by Sachiko Kobayashi.

©coolkyousinnjya, Futabasha / Dragon Maid Committee

What Is Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’s New Movie About?

Thanks to Crunchyroll’s new update shared together with its licensing announcement (as detailed via press release), Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A lonely dragon wants to be loved will have a runtime of 105 minutes in total. As for what to expect from the new film, they begin to tease the movie as such, “Miss Kobayashi, Tohru, Kanna, and Iruru’s peaceful lives are shattered when Kanna’s father, Kamun Kamui, leader of the Chaos Forces, arrives and forces her to return to the Dragon World to fix a past mistake.”

The synopsis continues as such, “With a war brewing between Chaos and Harmony, Kanna must find a way to unite the two worlds, but is torn between her loyalty to her friends and her father’s demands. Miss Kobayashi, however, refuses to let her go and tries to mend Kanna and Kamui’s broken bond. As dragons clash, Iruru uncovers a hidden force manipulating the war. Can they stop the war before it consumes both worlds?”

If you wanted to catch up with Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid in the meantime, you can now find the two seasons of the series streaming with Crunchyroll.