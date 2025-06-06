Crunchyroll’s Best Romance Coming to U.S. Theaters This Pride Month (But There’s a Catch)

Based on Natsuki Kizu’s famous Boys’ Love manga, the anime adaptation of Given, released three consecutive films after the first season to conclude the story. The story centers around Mafuyu Sato, a taciturn high school student who carries an expensive guitar with a broken string. His classmate, Ritsuka Uenoyama, a professional guitarist, helps Mafuyu repair it and also leaves the boy awestruck with his talent. Despite barely knowing him, Mafuyu insists that Ritsuka teach him how to play the guitar. Despite being initially reluctant, Ritska folds under pressure and introduces him to his band members, Haruki Nakayama and Aikihiko Kaji.

Mafuyu may be inexperienced as a guitarist, but his voice touches the hearts of everyone. Slowly, he breaks out of his shell and heals through music with Ritsuka’s help. The story also unravels his tragic past and the beloved person who left behind his guitar to him. Apart from the main couple, the story also focuses on the complex relationships of the side characters as they navigate through personal struggles. The first part of the final film, titled “Hiiragi Mix,” focused on the relationship between Hiiragi and Shizusumi. Additionally, “To the Sea” concludes the rocky path to love between Mafuyu and Ritsuka. Fans get a major surprise this Pride Month as both parts of the film are releasing in the U.S. theaters, but only for one day.

Crunchyroll Sets One-Day Theatrical Release For the Two-Part Given Final Films

Given The Double Album: Hiiragi mix & To the Sea is being released in the U.S. and Canadian theaters on June 16th, 2025, for one day. This surprise release is a special theatrical engagement, just one week before Given Movie 3: To the Sea makes its streaming debut on Crunchyroll. While the first season and the two films are already streaming on the biggest anime streaming platform, it won’t be long before fans can watch the beautiful conclusion of the story.

Hiiragi Mix focuses on Hiiragi, who always had a crush on Shizusumi, as hinted by Mafuyu in the first season. After Yuki’s death, Hiiragi faces difficulty in coming to terms with his feelings. He puts all his energy into finishing the last song Yuki was making and seeks Ritsuka’s help. While the Hiiragi and Shizusumi collaborate with Ritsuka to finish Yuki’s final song, Mafuyu again struggles with feelings of abandonment. Mafuyu’s newfound love for music is also taking a massive hit because of this, leading the band to face further struggles.

He remembers the time when Yuki, Hiiragi, and Shizusumi used to practice music while leaving him alone for several days. This led to a major fight between Mafuyu and Yuki before the tragedy struck. Ritsuka wants to finish the song, not just for Mafuyu but for the admiration he felt towards Yuki after listening to his voice. The film was released in Japanese theaters on September 20th, 2024, and is finally making its international debut. The tickets are available on the official website of Fandango, so grab yours now!

You can stream Given on Crunchyroll.