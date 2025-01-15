New Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Movie Sets First Release Date With New Trailer & Poster

Play video

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is coming back for a new movie, and Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved has set its release date for Japan with a new trailer and poster to help celebrate. Kyoto Animation has been in the midst of a comeback in the last couple of years as the animation studio is now on the road to recovery from the terrible arson attack that took the lives of many members of the staff. As the studio moves forward into the future, each of their big franchises are making their respective returns with new projects.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid announced last year that it would be returning for a new movie focusing on Kanna’s story, and now fans have gotten the best look at the new film yet. Titled Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved in Japan, the film will be hitting theaters overseas beginning on June 27th. To celebrate its locking down of a release date, the new movie has dropped a special teaser trailer that you can check out in the video above. There’s also a brand new poster for the movie that you can check out below.

What to Know for the New Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Movie

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved will be hitting theaters in Japan beginning on June 27th, but has unfortunately yet to announce any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. Tatsuya Ishihara (who directed the second season of the TV anime) will be directing the new film for Kyoto Animation. Yuka Yamada provided the script, Miku Kadowaki provided the character designs (and serves as chief animation director), and Lantis and Heart Company are behind the musical production. The voice cast from the TV anime will largely be returning for their roles for the new film as well.

Along with the previously confirmed returns of Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayasho, Yuki Kuwahara as Tohru and Maria Naganawa as Kanna, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved has now confirmed with this latest update that more returning cast includes Yuki Takada as Elma, Minami Takahashi as Lucoa, Daisuke Ono as Fafnir, Yuichi Nakamura as Makoto Takiya, Emiri Kato as Riko Saikawa, and Kaori Ishihara as Shota Magatsuchi. But Shiori Sugiura will be taking over from Tomomi Mineuchi as the voice of Ilulu (who made her controversial debut in Season 2).

What Will the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Movie Be About?

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved takes place after the events of the second season, and takes on a pivotal story from Coolkyousinnjya’s original manga series. Teasing a greater focus on Kanna as her mysterious father makes his debut, Kyoto Animation teases what to expect from the new film as such, “The normal office worker, Miss Kobayashi. Dragons gathered after being attracted by Miss Kobayashi. Suddenly there is a visitor for the young little dragon, Kanna. Surprisingly, he is Kanna’s real father.”

It’s been quite a while since the second season of the TV anime hit, so this is the first anime continuation for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid since the end of that TV run. If you wanted to catch up with it all in anticipation of the new movie, you can find the two seasons of the series now exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. While we’re waiting on a worldwide release for the movie, this is going to be the best way to pass the time.