Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Shares New Look at New Movie

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is returning with a brand new movie later this Summer, and now fans have gotten a new look at Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved during the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend. Kyoto Animation has been in the midst of a fierce comeback in the last year as many of their projects are now back in action as the studio is now in the recovery phase from the terrible arson attack a few years back. This has given the studio a new path forward, and it has resulted in some massive efforts fans can’t wait to see.

It was announced some time ago that Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid would now be in the works on a brand new movie release, and was confirmed earlier this year that this new movie would now be aiming for a Summer theatrical release in Japan. Taking the stage during the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved shared a new poster for the film (that you can check out below) along with some new details about the coming feature.

Kyoto Animation

What’s New for the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Movie?

As announced during the AnimeJapan 2025 event this weekend, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved will feature the opening theme titled “Namida no Parade” as performed by fhána. Two more additions to the cast were revealed as well with Fumihiko Tachiki as Kimun Kamui and Nobunaga Shimazaki and Azad joining the previously confirmed returning additions of Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi, Yuki Kuwahara as Tohru, Maria Naganawa as Kanna, Yuki Takada as Elma, Minami Takahashi as Lucoa, Daisuke Ono as Fafnir, Yuichi Nakamura as Makoto Takiya, Emiri Kato as Riko Saikawa, and Kaori Ishihara as Shota Magatsuchi.

Shiori Sugiura will be taking over from Tomomi Mineuchi as the voice of Ilulu for the new movie (following her debut in the TV anime’s second season), however. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved will be hitting theaters in Japan beginning on June 27th, but has unfortunately yet to announce any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. Tatsuya Ishihara (who directed the second season of the TV anime) will be directing the new film for Kyoto Animation. Yuka Yamada provided the script, Miku Kadowaki provided the character designs (and serves as chief animation director), and Lantis and Heart Company are behind the musical production.

Kyoto Animation

What Will the New Movie Be About?

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved will be taking place right after the events of the TV anime series, and take on the next major arc from Coolkyousinnjya’s original manga release. This new film is teased to feature a focus on Kanna with the debut of her missing father, and Kyoto Animation teases what to expect from it as such, “The normal office worker, Miss Kobayashi. Dragons gathered after being attracted by Miss Kobayashi. Suddenly there is a visitor for the young little dragon, Kanna. Surprisingly, he is Kanna’s real father.”

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is one of the wilder anime franchises under Kyoto Animation’s belt, and it packs the same punch that fans would expect to see in any of their other notable franchises. It’s been quite a while since the TV anime aired, so this new movie is going to be a welcome return to the anime in many significant ways. But as of now, fans outside of Japan will have to watch the new movie from afar as it develops.