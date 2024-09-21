Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Anime Is Returning for New Movie

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid last hit screens with its TV anime a few years ago, and now the anime franchise is finally returning with a brand new movie. Coolkyousinnjya's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga first hit the pages of Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine in 2013 (and later Manga Action magazine this year) and has been a mega hit ever since. The series has since spawned a number of spin-offs, and two full seasons of a TV anime that ended their run back in 2021. But Kyoto Animation is finally bringing the franchise back for more after all this time.

Kyoto Animation recently shared some big announcements touting some of the big projects they are now working on for the near future, and they have announced that the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid anime will be returning for a new movie. Scheduled for a release in Japan some time in 2025, this new film is titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved. Teasing that Kanna will be taking a starring role in the adventure this time around, you can check out its first teaser in the video above and poster below.

(Photo: Poster for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved - Kyoto Animation)

What Is Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid?

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved will feature Tatsuya Ishihara returning from the second season of the anime to direct the feature film, and returning cast members currently confirmed include the likes of Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi, Yuki Kuwahara as Tohru, and Maria Naganawa as Kanna. The film is currently scheduled to release some time next year in Japan, but has yt to confirm any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. But it's also the perfect time to catch up with the first two seasons of the TV anime.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid focuses on the titular Kobayashi, an office worker just going through her daily life when she suddenly comes face to face with a massive dragon that turns into a girl in a maid outfit. This dragon, Tohru, was saved by Kobayashi and has ever since offered her services. This starts the wacky life of the two living with one another, and steadily introduces all sorts of more dragons and mystical creatures to Kobayashi's life in the time since.

Why Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Main Anime's Return Is Important

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is one of Kyoto Animation's projects that fans have been hoping to see more from a long time, but the studio itself has been working through some rough times over the last few years. Their studio was the target of a deadly arson attack in 2018, and the studio ever since has been in a period of mourning and recovery. It's been five years since, and the studio had lost 30 individuals within the attack. But now that the studio has mourned the losses (including those formerly working on the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid anime), it seems that it's going to move forward with new projects to honor their memory.

Kyoto Animation returning to work on these major franchises is a big deal for the production studio moving forward from its tragedy, and on the bright side of it all, it means that it won't be too much longer before the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid anime returns to screens. If it's a success in Japan, it will likely lead to a potential international release given how successful other films of its type have been in recent years.