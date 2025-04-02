Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Movie Shares Emotional New Trailer: Watch

Play video

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is gearing up to hit theaters across Japan with a brand new movie set after the TV series, and an emotional new trailer is teasing some heartbreak coming fans’ way. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is one of the many notable franchises making a return from Kyoto Animation as the studio ramps up its production once more, and it’s coming back with a fierce new project. A brand new feature film picking up right from where the original TV series left off as Kanna takes the center stage with the debut of her mysterious father coming to shake things up.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved will be hitting theaters later this Summer as Kanna is put in a strange new predicament. With her father making his debut and wanting to take her back home after all this time, the newest trailer for the film makes it clear that it’s going to make fans cry some major tears after waiting for them to make a comeback. You can check out the newest trailer for the new Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid movie in the video above.

What to Know for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Movie

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved will be hitting theaters in Japan beginning on June 27th, but has unfortunately yet to announce any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. This newest trailer not only reveals the best look at the movie yet, but also reveals that the ending theme for it will be titled “Days of Us” as performed by Sachiko Kobayashi. The opening theme was previously announced, and it will be titled “Namida no Parade” as performed by fhána. Tatsuya Ishihara (who directed the second season of the TV anime) will be directing the new film for Kyoto Animation.

Yuka Yamada provided the script, Miku Kadowaki provided the character designs (and serves as chief animation director), and Lantis and Heart Company are behind the musical production. The film will feature a voice cast including Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi, Yuki Kuwahara as Tohru, Maria Naganawa as Kanna, Yuki Takada as Elma, Minami Takahashi as Lucoa, Daisuke Ono as Fafnir, Yuichi Nakamura as Makoto Takiya, Emiri Kato as Riko Saikawa, Kaori Ishihara as Shota Magatsuchi, Fumihiko Tachiki as Kimun Kamui, and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Azad.

What Will The New Movie Be About?

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved will be picking up right after the events of the TV anime series by adapting the next major arc from Coolkyousinnjya’s original manga release. As for what to expect from the story, Kyoto Animation teases the film as such, “The normal office worker, Miss Kobayashi. Dragons gathered after being attracted by Miss Kobayashi. Suddenly there is a visitor for the young little dragon, Kanna. Surprisingly, he is Kanna’s real father.”

This newest trailer makes it very clear that this is going to be an emotional experience with Kanna right at the center of the struggle, and following the second season, that’s going to hit harder than ever. It’s been a while since fans have gotten to see Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid on screens, so this is going to be the welcome comeback that fans have been hoping for. Although there has yet to be any international plans revealed, that could be changing closer we get to the film’s release considering how big of a hit this franchise is with anime fans overall. Cross your fingers that it gets a full worldwide launch.