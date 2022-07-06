Mob Psycho 100 Cosplay Goes Viral for Motivating Mob With the Body Improvement Club

One awesome Mob Psycho 100 cosplay has quickly gone viral with fans for motivating Shigeo Kageyama with some major words of encouragement from the Body Improvement Club. One of the reasons fans love ONE's original webcomic is the fact that it often plays with expectations such as with the first introduction of this mucular group of strong men. In a lesser series they would serve as a cheap group of bullies who give Mob a hard time, but instead they have become one of the major positive forces in Mob's young life as they encourage him to improve his life and body.

The Body Improvement Club continue to be some of Mob's closest friends as they don't push him beyond his limits, but instead celebrate every bit of growth that he ends up meeting while training by their side. It's part of Mob's journey as a young hero through the series as a whole, and that's why a cosplay group at Anime Expo this year was spotlighted by the official Twitter account for the series as their take on the Body Improvement Club has gone viral for cheering their own Mob on during a push up. Check it out in action below:

As for when to expect from the upcoming third season, Crunchyroll will be streaming Mob Psycho 100 when it debuts Season 3 in Japan this October, but a concrete release date has yet to be set for the new episodes. They tease the third season as such, "Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

The third season will be having a special premiere of its first episodes during Crunchyroll Expo later this year as well, so it won't be too much longer until fans get to see what's next. You can find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll too if you wanted to catch up in time for the new season, but what do you think? How did you like the Body Improvement Club in the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!