Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Will Be Streaming With Crunchyroll

✖

Mob Psycho 100 is finally returning for its third season later this year, and Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming the new season alongside its launch in Japan! When the second season of the series came to an end, there were a lot of questions as to how the franchise would be tackling the final two major events from ONE's original webcomic series. It seemed like it could be enough for a third season, but also could be tackled with a feature film. Thankfully, it was confirmed that there are plans in place to bring the anime back for a full third season later this Fall.

Now we know where fans outside of Japan can check it out as well as Crunchyroll has officially acquired the license to Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, and will be streaming the series when it hits this October. Offering both a subbed and dubbed release, the third season will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS with Crunchyroll. Which means the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now more packed than ever before with this major return!

(Photo: Bones)

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will be overseen by a new director, Takahiro Hasui (Bungo Stray Dogs), for studio Bones. It will feature a returning staff and cast, however, with Hiroshi Seko returning to handle series composition, Yoshimichi Kameda returns as character designer, Kazuhiro Wakabayashi returns as sound director, and Kenji Kawai returns to compose the music. Returning cast members confirmed so far include Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama (Mob), Takahiro Sakurai as Arataka Reigen, Akio Ohtsuka as Dimple, Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Teruki Hanazawa, Takanori Hoshino as Serizawa, Atsumi Tanezaki as Tome Kurata, Uki Satake as Tsubomi, Ayumi Fujimura as Ichi Mezato, Toshihiko Seki as Musashi Goda, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Tenga Onigawara.

If you wanted to check out Mob Psycho 100's first two seasons before the third one hits, you can find its entire current run streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the third season as such, "Shigeo Kageyama, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

What do you think? How do you feel about Mob Psycho 100 bringing its third season to Crunchyroll? Are you excited to check out the new season when it hits this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!