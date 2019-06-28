New Mob Psycho 100 OVA to Premiere at Crunchyroll Expo

Mob Psycho 100′s second season was one of the most critically renowned series of the Winter 2019 anime season, and fans have been anxious for more ever since it came to an end. Shortly after the end of that second season, the franchise confirmed it would be returning for a new OVA anime special later this year but fans weren’t quite sure when they would be able to check it out for themselves.

Crunchyroll will be giving some lucky fans to see this special before anyone else as they will be hosting the world premiere of the Mob Psycho 100 II OVA during Crunchyroll Expo, which will run from August 30th to September 1st.

Though there are no current details as to the specific date of the premiere, it has been previously confirmed that director Yuzuru Tachikawa and Mob voice actor Setsuo Ito will be attending the convention as well. There are also new details about the upcoming special, too. Officially dubbed as Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~, Yuzuru Tachikawa will be returning from the first two seasons to direct the OVA for BONES.

Crunchyroll describes the OVA as such, “Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow (with an English dub). They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”