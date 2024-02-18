Mob Psycho 100 Teases Special Sanrio Collab

Mob Psycho 100 may have finished its course, but that does not mean the series has fallen to the wayside. Even with its anime and manga finished, new fans are finding the supernatural series each day. Now, Sanrio is helping usher in those new fans with a special collab, and it has Mob Psycho 100 lovers doing a double take.

After all, Mob Psycho 100 x Sanrio is official a go. Not long ago, KTS Hobby revealed the first teaser promo for the collaboration. In the shot, you can see a number of silhouettes as Mob Psycho 100 pairs its top characters with Sanrio mascots. And yes, Dimple is included!

As you can see above, the promo seems to reveal a few pairings based on outline alone. Pom Pom Putin is teaming up with Serizawa while Pocchaco stands by Shigeo. Hangyodon seems to be the mascot assigned to Reigen of all things. Other Sanrio stars like Kuromi and Cinnamoroll can also be found in this teaser, so it won't be long before the gang steps into Mob Psycho 100.

If you are not caught up with all things Mob Psycho 100, it is easier to binge the series than ever before. After all, the series is complete both in print and on screen. You can read the Mob Psycho 100 manga courtesy of Viz Media in English, and as for the show, it is streaming on Crunchyroll in full. So for those wanting more information on Mob Psycho 100, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?"

