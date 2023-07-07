Mob Psycho 100 Cosplay Reunites The Body Improvement Club

Mob Psycho 100 might have ended both its manga and anime series, but the story of Mob remains a classic for anime fans. Focusing on a young psychic whose power cannot be matched, the protagonist surrounded himself with a friend group that stuck with him through thick and thin in the series. In a hilarious group cosplay, the Body Improvement Club has returned which not only had Mob's back on more than one occasion but also imparted some valuable lessons to the anime protagonist.

One of Mob Psycho 100's best abilities was its choice in throwing massive curveballs at audiences. In the early days of the series, Mob was presented with the opportunity to join a "young psychics group" in his school. With Mob trying desperately to make friends as well as win over the heart of his crush, the psychic made a surprising move in deciding to join the "Body Improvement Club" which focused on improving its members' physical prowess. While not relying on his powerful abilities when he joined the club, Mob put himself to the test by attempting to keep up the pace with his fellow club members, bolstering his physical strength in the process.

Mob Psycho's Fitness Prowess

Throughout the series, the Body Improvement Club didn't just improve Mob's fitness, it had the anime protagonist's back. Long before they learned about Mob's psychic abilities, the fitness group attempted to save Mob from threats that they didn't fully understand. Despite having no psychic powers of their own, the Body Improvement Club's determination helped to make them a fan-favorite part of the anime series.

Find a group of people you vibe with and then do a group cosplay. Fight in! pic.twitter.com/PjJjJFk2X4 — Fullmetal Fortune🔜ANIME EXPO (@fullmetal4tune) July 5, 2023

While Mob Psycho 100 might have come to an end, its creator, ONE, has been keeping busy. One-Punch Man is continuing to follow the exploits of its star Saitama, with the third season of the anime adaptation already confirmed. The mangaka is also working on a brand new manga series dubbed Versus, which sees humanity pitted against an army of demons in a battle that will determine the fate of mankind.

Do you think we'll one day see Mob and his friends make a comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob Psycho.