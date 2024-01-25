Jujutsu Kaisen Announces New Sanrio Collaboration

Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of levity, but the series is one that is mired in darkness, which makes its upcoming Sanrio crossover all the more surprising. The new crossover that was recently announced isn't the first time that the likes of Yuji Itadori, Nobara, Megumi, and Gojo have teamed up with Hello Kitty and her fellow mascots. To get fans hyped for this wild crossover, new images have arrived that see the most popular teacher at Jujutsu Tech hanging out with one of the most adorable Sanrio representatives.

This upcoming crossover isn't the first time that we've seen the adorable Sanrio characters cross over into another anime universe. While meeting the characters created by Gege Akutami, we've seen Hello Kitty venturing her way into universes such as Mobile Suit Gundam, Steins Gate, Attack on Titan, Bleach, and Naruto to name a few. Even Jujutsu Kaisen characters have met other unexpected figures in Japan, as the students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech saw a crossover with the kaiju of Godzilla's universe in a merchandise line. It seems unlikely that anime fans will receive an animated crossover between the two opposite anime properties, but stranger things have happened in the anime world.

Jujutsu Kaisen x Sanrio Returns

The first image released for the upcoming crossover sees Gojo hanging out with Sanrio's Cinnamoroll, an adorable mascot who might not be as popular as Hello Kitty, but does move some merchandise for the company. The crossover will apparently focus on the supernatural shonen storyline, the Hidden Inventory Arc, which took anime fans to the past to witness the earlier days of Gojo and Geto. While the Hidden Inventory Arc was a dark storyline, it's doubtful that the mature themes of the arc will make it to this crossover.

Second collaboration of Jujutsu Kaisen with Hello Kitty Cinnamoroll will be announced. Characters from JJK S-2 Hidden Inventory are chosen for illustrations



(Below pic is from 1st Collab) pic.twitter.com/9jXiBDoew2 — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) January 24, 2024

Following the conclusion of the second season, Studio MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that a third season was in the works. Set to adapt the storyline known as the Culling Game, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation has a high bar to clear when it comes to the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Following the conclusion of the second season, Studio MAPPA wasted little time in confirming that a third season was in the works. Set to adapt the storyline known as the Culling Game, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation has a high bar to clear when it comes to the Shibuya Incident Arc.