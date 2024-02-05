One Punch Man Creator Launches Special Manga Contest

One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100's original creator has joined on as the judge for a major manga contest! ONE's works have been some of the best received action series of the last few years. While you might not be immediately familiar with the creator's original webcomics, you've likely seen the anime that have brought these stories to life with their explosive adaptations. Series such as One-Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100, and his latest Versus manga series have made an impact with fans, and now the creator will be involved in helping a new generation of creators grow.

ONE has teamed up with Manga one for a special new contest where creators in Japan will be able to submit their works of any genre, and the creator will serve as judge where winners can nab cash prizes for their works. It's a special contest where even submissions through X will be accepted through the end of the month, but is likely going to be limited to those artists in Japan. But with this new contest, a special new manga project could be undiscovered and on the way!

What's Next for One-Punch Man?

One-Punch Man Season 3 has been officially announced to be in the works, but unfortunately very little information about the new season has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. Details such as potential production studio, staff, cast, or even a release window are still being kept under wraps. First announced to be in the works back in 2022, One-Punch Man Season 3 continues to be a highly anticipated anime comeback that many are eager to find out more about in the coming months (or even potentially, years).

If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself, you can find the first two seasons of One-Punch Man streaming with Hulu. They tease the anime as such, "Saitama only became a hero for fun, but after three years of "special" training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?" As for Mob Psycho 100, all three seasons of the now complete anime series are streaming with Crunchyroll.

