New Mob Psycho 100 Anime Special Reveals Title, New Poster

Mob Psycho 100′s second season was one of the most popular releases of the Winter 2019 anime season, but once it wrapped up fans have been clamoring for more. Though it may not be a full-on continuation as fans would have hoped, the series will be releasing a special OVA project later this year. While much of the special was kept under wraps when it was first announced, the series has now revealed the title and release date of this new OVA.

Officially dubbed Mob Psycho 100: The Spirits and Such Consultation Office’s First Company Outing ~A Healing Trip that Warms the Heart~, this new OVA is scheduled for a September 25th release in Japan. You can check out the new poster for the special below!

Yuzuru Tachikawa will be returning from the anime series to direct the new OVA special with BONES, and the voice cast from the series is expected to return as well. Much like the Reigen focused OVA released after the events of the first season, this OVA will be launching on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan for now but there’s currently no word about a release in other territories as of this writing. But with the first OVA being licensed eventually, there is hope.

Not only is this OVA exciting for the prospect of giving fans more of the anime series alone, but fans are hoping a new season of the series will be announced after its release. The Reigen OVA released after the first season ended with the surprise announcement of the second season, so fans are going to be keeping particularly close attention to this just in case history repeats itself.

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow (with an English dub). They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.