Mob Psycho 100 Turns a Beloved Hero Into a Season 3 Nightmare

Mob Psycho 100 has kicked in the climax of the first major arc of the third and likely final season of the anime, and the newest episode of the series has turned a beloved hero into a major nightmare for Shigeo Kageyama! The third season of the series started out with Shigeo wondering about what he should do in the future, but while that was going on something insidious was brewing in the background. The "Divine Tree" that Shigeo had sprouted from a broccoli in the second season seemingly was brought into a strange new plan that Dimple had been cooking up.

He was introduced to the series as a villain, but after his defeat in the first season, Dimple had been hanging around Shigeo for the series while trying to help in his own way. He might have been poised as one of Shigeo's biggest allies, but it was also clear that he was always just biding his time until the right opportunity came along. Unfortunately as the newest episode has shown, the opportunity has come as Dimple absorbed the powers of the Divine Tree to become a major thorn in Shigeo's side.

What Happened to Dimple in Season 3?

Episode 5 of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 saw Shigeo confronting the false head of the Psycho Helmet curse, and it was confirmed that this was actually Dimple using the tree as a base to regain his power. Much like he had been introduced with during the first season, he used this tree's power and the faith people had in it to properly abuse it to finally become the worldwide cult leader that he had been angling towards this entire time. And with it came a huge boost in power and ferociousness.

With Dimple kicking off the plan that he had been working on in the shadows for the first few episodes of the season thus far, it breaks Shigeo's heart as he had believed Dimple had changed. In fact, seeing Dimple going after such a power makes him sad as he feels it's a hollow and false kind of power that has made victims of everyone in the town. Now Shigeo's angrier than ever, and it essentially will all feed into the final arc of the anime overall.

How are you liking Mob Psycho 100's third season so far? What are your thoughts on Dimple becoming a major villain again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!