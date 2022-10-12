Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Releases Ending Theme: Watch

Mob Psycho 100 is back this week with a brand-new episode, and season three is looking as good as we all hoped. With Mob and Reigen at the helm, fans new and old are falling in love with Studio Bones' long-awaited comeback. And now, the season's ending theme has been released courtesy of the incomparable Miyo Sato.

As you can see below, the anime's latest ending has been released, and it would put things lightly to call it gorgeous. The reel uses Sato's impressive paint-on-glass technique that fans will recognize from season one. And of course, netizens are loving this ending's slice-of-life take on Mob.

Miyo Sato's Mob Psycho 100 III ED is here and it's absolutely beautiful pic.twitter.com/nGcfDpGqXf — Relux (@SakugaRelux) October 12, 2022

For those of you unfamiliar with Sato, the artist is known best for their work on Mob Psycho 100 within the anime industry. Their work on season one's ending went viral thanks to its paint-on-glass aesthetic, and that art style was reused in season two. Sato has also provided art for Pop Team Epic and Pretty Boy Detective Club in recent years. And of course, Studio Bones was quick to bring the animator back for season three of Mob Psycho 100.

With season three now live, are you wanting to know more about Mob Psycho 100? You can check out the series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

What do you think about this gorgeous new ending? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.