Mob Psycho 100 Post-Credits Scene Teases Dimple's Dark New Plan

Mob Psycho 100 has finally returned for its highly anticipated third season as part of the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the post-credits scene from the newest episode has spread the roots for Dimple's dark new plan for the season! The highly anticipated third season of the series is now working its way through what could be its final episodes given that there are two major arcs left from ONE's original manga left to explore. The first episodes of the series have been reintroducing Mob and his world, but at the same time is sneakily planting the seeds for a huge new arc to come.

Mob Psycho 100's first couple of episodes of the new season have reintroduced Mob and the new status quo following the end of the second season. The giant broccoli that he imbued with his powers at the end of the second season is still very much there, and it's been drawing all sorts of attention. It was even teased during the premiere that Dimple had something in mind for it. And with the post-credits scene in the newest episode, Dimple's dark plan for the giant broccoli is now in motion.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

Episode 2 of Mob Psycho 100's third season was mostly focused on a new character who introduced a whole army of yokai to the franchise, but Mob and the others took it out before things could get even worse. During all of this, Reigen notes that he hasn't seen Dimple for a while. This further points out that Dimple really hasn't been around for the first couple of episodes, and it's because the post-credits scene from the premiere teased he was interested in the giant broccoli while he was excited about it being his time.

The post credit scene from Episode 2 then teases an even darker plot than expected in motion. There were roots spread around the yokai army's base earlier in the episode, and it's revealed that the giant broccoli is beginning to sneak its roots through the rest of the town too. This is something that will continue to grow, and something Mob will need to deal with when Dimple's ready to enact his final grand scheme.

What are you hoping to see from Mob Psycho 100's third season? What do you think Dimple's working on?