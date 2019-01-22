‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season Two Updated Episode Order Surfaces

Mob Psycho 100 is three episodes into its new season, but fans are already dreading its end. Now, an updated episode count for the second season has surfaced, and it has only doubled down worries.

After all, it seems Mob Psycho 100 will tap out at a single cour, but this new report says the show will get one more episode than expected.

Over on Twitter, Spy Otaku shared their report with fans. The anime account claims to have confirmed Mob Psycho 100‘s episode order with local listings. So, if that is the case, then it seems the second season will run for a total of 13 episodes.

If you do the math, you will see Mob Psycho 100 has 10 episodes left to go in this case. The short order may not have been what fans wanted, but many admit they are not surprised. After all, the first season of Mob Psycho 100 was a single cour, and Bones Inc. is not one to switch up things on fans.

So far, there is no word on how much of Mob Psycho 100 this new season will adapt. The series, which artist ONE created in a web-comic years ago, did release its final chapter in December 2017. With 101 chapters under its belt, Mob Psycho 100 has plenty of content to adapt, but netizens do admit they’re concerned the anime may close its doors for good once this on-going season rolls out its last episode.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.